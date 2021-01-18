A business fire that destroyed four work vehicles and storage equipment early Sunday morning is believed to be human-caused, Yuma Fire Department officials said.
According to a news release from the Yuma Fire Department, crews received a report of a fire just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Responding personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from the Gale Transfer yard at 953 S. 3rd Ave. and the adjoining property at 983 S. 3rd Ave.
A large stack of wooden boxes, two large dumpsters, and two large conex boxes on one property were on fire, YFD said, and the blaze had spread into several work vehicles on the adjoining property. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the “very large” fire and prevent it from reaching nearby properties.
But the containers and four work vehicles were considered to be total losses, YFD noted.
According to the release, the Yuma Police Department provided traffic control and additional assistance was received by the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Fire Department. YFD personnel remained on the scene dealing with hot spots and flare-ups throughout the night.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation, but a human cause is suspected, YFD said. Both YFD and YPD are investigating.