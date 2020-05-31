Dog Haus participates in food bank fundraiser
As part of the Takeout for Good event, Dog Haus, 1651 S. 4th Ave., will donate 20% of proceeds from takeout orders to the Yuma Community Food Bank. The community can take part by ordering between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Restaurant fundraising platform GroupRaise is inviting the Yuma community to take part in the national fundraiser where participating restaurants will donate 15 to 25% of the sales from this event to local food banks.
The GroupRaise National Takeout for Good aims to keep restaurants and their communities connected while raising funds for at-risk families directly impacted by COVID-19. The organization is asking everyone who can to ditch their kitchen for a day and order takeout to support local businesses and food-insecure families.
For more information, call 928-783-0967.
Chamber lunch and learn
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will present the next discussion in its virtual Lunch & Learn series at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The topic will be “Who is Advocating for Children During this Pandemic?” A local panel of experts will preside over this event that will discuss the public’s role, with the experts, in mitigating this problem. A question and answer session will follow. Panel participants include Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Yuma Police Department, Arizona Department of Child Safety and Amberly’s Place.
The chamber’s John Courtis will moderate the discussion, which will be hosted by Jarrod Holiman from the Nova Home Loan conference room.
The discussion will be live-streamed on the Facebook feeds of the chamber, Yuma County, Yuma Sun, and aired on City 73 and County 77.
No sign-up is required, and there are no fees. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.