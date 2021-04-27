For 20 years Jorge Velez and his father, Frank Velez, ran a windshield repair and window tinting business together. It was Jorge’s idea to start the business, and his father was more than happy to help make his son’s dream come true.
They called the business Frank & Son. The two men divided the responsibilities of the job, with Jorge doing the windshield repair and Frank the tinting.
It all changed last year. On July 25, Jorge Francisco Velez, 43, died from COVID-19 at the age of 43. He left behind a 17-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son.
With his voice breaking, Frank Velez explained to the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday that he and his wife, Maria A. Velez, wish to continue the business for their grandchildren.
In October, they entered into a lease-purchase agreement with ZAYD LLC to buy property for the shop at 1275 W. 9th St. To be able to operate the business, they must have a conditional use permit for an industrial use within 600 feet of residential in the Heavy Industrial/Infill Overlay District.
The property currently has a 1,265-square-foot building and a non-conforming front yard parking with exposed outdoor storage, barbed wire fencing and unpaved parking and driving surfaces. To get the permit, the property will need to be brought up to code: barbed wire fencing removed, solid wall placed to screen outdoor storage from public right-of-way, parking spaces stripped, and proper shielding for outdoor lighting.
This all needs to be done within one year of the permit approval or prior to the issuance of any building permit, certificate of occupancy or city business license for this property. In the event that the conditions are not completed within this time frame, the permit will be null and void.
Frank Velez said they agree with all the conditions since they would add value to the property, but they asked for more time to complete them.
“Now my wife and I are now faced with continuing the business. This has been a burden ever since my son passed away,” he said, explaining that they closed everything out of their son’s name and reopened it under their name. The shop was closed for two months with no income coming in.
“In order to provide for (the grandchildren) we need to continue the shop,” he noted. But they find themselves facing financial hardship. “With the lease option coming up in October, do we complete all the conditions or do we complete the lease-purchase agreement?”
Kevin Eatherly, representing Pilkington Construction, the general contractor hired by the Velezes, asked for other changes to the conditions, including expanding the operating hours to allow employees to be there a couple of hours before opening at 8 a.m. and an hour after the business closes at 6 p.m. He also asked that the business be allowed to use fabric for screening and gravel in the yard.
Eatherly explained that the Velezes can fill most all the conditions, but the hardship is with the storage area and back of the building. He asked that they give them an extra year to take care of the conditions and noted that the back area is for storage only and not open to customers.
Being denied a permit would be “problematic because it’s an operating business and needs to continue operating in order to take care of his grandchildren,” he added.
Chairman Chris Hamel offered Velez his condolences. “It’s tough to lose a family member,” he said, noting that it’s apparent the business was his son’s passion and something he could pass on to his kids.
Hamel then asked for input from city staff. Attorney Scott McCoy asked for permission to speak with the applicant in the back while the commission continued with the meeting.
On their return, McCoy said that they had all agreed to continue the permit request to the May 10 meeting to give them time to work it out.
The commission, with a 5-0 vote, granted the request to continue the item.