Business picks winner for donated car

James Gogle, winner of the car donated by the late Rae Erickson, hugs coworker Sabrina Lawrence, who nominated him for the car giveaway. Accurate Automotive Attention gave away the 2014 Chevrolet Spark, dubbed Baby Blue Dragon by Erickson, a longtime customer.

 COURTESY OF ACCURATE AUTOMOTIVE

James Gogle did not have a car. He spent about $30 a day renting scooters to go to and from his job at Walmart on Pacific Avenue.

Gogle now has a car, a very special car donated by the late Rae Erickson, whose last wish was for her car, which she called “Baby Blue Dragon,” to go to a deserving person.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you