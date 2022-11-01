Business picks winner for donated car

James Gogle did not have a car. He spent about $30 a day renting scooters to go to and from his job at Walmart on Pacific Avenue.
Gogle now has a car, a very special car donated by the late Rae Erickson, whose last wish was for her car, which she called “Baby Blue Dragon,” to go to a deserving person.
A few days before she passed away at the age of 74 on Oct. 2, she asked Accurate Automotive Attention to help her give away her 2014 Chevrolet Spark, remembering that the business gave a car for its 50th anniversary in 2019.
“Rae Erickson had been a customer of ours for many years, and we knew how much she just loved that car. We knew that it was the Baby Blue Dragon,” said Russell McCloud, owner of Accurate Automotive Attention.
Determined to honor Erickson’s memory by making sure the car went to the right person, the company asked community members to nominate residents who don’t have a vehicle who would benefit from having one.
A panel of customers reviewed the submissions, which included this one from Sabrina Lawrence: “I have a fellow associate of mine at Walmart. His name is James Gogle. He has been having a hard time for the last year or so and has been without a car. He lives in a trailer park and works at the Walmart on Pacific. He has been renting scooters as his transportation to and from work. He is such a great person who just needs a little help.”
The panel chose Gogle as the winner, and on Friday, Accurate Automotive Attention surprised him with the car. He stood in shock, not saying much, as the words sunk in. After a few seconds of running his hands through his hair and touching his forehead, he said, “Thank you. And I love dragons.” Staff then invited him to check out the car.
Later, on Facebook, Gogle posted: “I really appreciate this. I love dragons and three-color blue. I’ve been without a car for a year now trying to save up money and it’s been hard ... I’m soo happy with this car, I love it.”
Erickson would be proud. By all accounts, she was a generous person. She volunteered at the Humane Society of Yuma for seven years, assisting the “Glamour Team” as a dog wrangler, worked at the thrift store and helped rescue animals.
“Her passion though was walking dogs with her favorites being the large seniors that came into the shelter … Rae’s contributions to HSOY are numerous and will never be forgotten,” HSOY posted on Facebook.
Consequently, Accurate Automotive Attention invited Annette Lagunas, director of HSOY and a longtime customer, to sit on the panel that picked the owner of Baby Blue Dragon.
Erickson called it Baby Blue Dragon for a reason. HSOY explained that Erickson “loved fantasy and mythical creatures like dragons and fairies. Her car sported dragon seat covers with a dragon head decal on the hood. She even had a walking stick that she thought of as her wand.”
Appropriately, as Gogle drive away in his new car, Accurate Automotive announced that “the Baby Blue Dragon has left the building and (is) off to its new castle!”