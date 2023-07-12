Business support for Helping Hands of Yuma benefits local seniors {child_byline}By Sisko J. Stargazer Sun Staff Writer{/child_byline} Although Helping Hands of Yuma’s donations are currently exhausted, the organization would like to extend a big thank you to Firearms Unknown and their manager, Chris, for making a generous donation towards the Senior Summer Hydration Program in May. “Assistance from Community Partners makes it possible for us to provide this essential summer program to the elderly in our community,” Executive Director Amy Obney said. She shared that Helping Hands is thrilled to receive help from the community and always looks forward to sharing about the support they get. {child_tagline} Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com. {/child_tagline}
