A helicopter crew from the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Branch rescued a migrant on Monday who was lost in the mountains and in need of help after being left behind by the group he had been with.
The incident happened at about 3:11 p.m. when the El Centro Border Patrol Sector Dispatch notified the Yuma Air Branch about the migrant, who had entered the country illegally, and asked for assistance in locating him in the Jacumba Wilderness region.
The Yuma Air Branch helicopter responded to the area and began searching for the migrant using the last GPS coordinates provided.
At about 3:25 p.m., the helicopter crew spotted the migrant one mile south of Interstate 8.The helicopter landed and agents conducted a welfare check on the migrant and determined that he did not need medical attention.
The migrant was taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
The incident in which the Yuma Air Branch helicopter took part in was the third of four rescues involving U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector that happened within a 12-hour period on Monday.
The first incident occurred at approximately 7;46 a.m. when Mexican authorities notified the El Centro Border Patrol Station about a distress call made by a female migrant who got lost in the Jacumba Wilderness region after she had entered the country illegally.
Agents from the El Centro station were able to call the female on her cellphone and get the GPS coordinates to her location.
El Centro agents responded to the location and found the migrant, a 40-year-old female, at about 10:22 a.m. The migrant, who also had a sprained ankle, was taken by agents to a predetermined location where an ambulance transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The second incident occurred at about 9:10 a.m., in the desert east of Calexico when agents monitoring the Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) observed a migrant attempting to swim across the All-American Canal.
When RVSS operators saw that the migrant was struggling to swim across the canal, agents in the field were notified and responded to the scene.
Agents located the migrant, who was still in the water, at approximately 9:40 a.m.., deployed a rescue disc and pulled him to safety.
The migrant did not need medical attention and was taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Processing Center.
The final incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. when Calexico police notified the El Centro Border Patrol Station that it had received a 911 call from two migrants who had also become lost in the Jacumba Wilderness region after entering the country illegally.
El Centro agents found the two migrants just after 7 p.m. walking on a foot trail. They were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Processing Center.
All five of the migrants who were rescued will be processed accordingly. Since October, El Centro Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 156 migrants who were lost or in distress.
