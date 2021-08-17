Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents had a busy weekend, with more than 950 migrants being apprehended, a human smuggling attempt being prevented and a desert rescue.
On Saturday morning, Yuma Sector Communication camera operators spotted a group of seven suspected migrants get into a vehicle along Interstate 8 near the Imperial Sand Dunes.
Afterward the vehicle headed east on the interstate before eventually being intercepted by a Yuma Sector canine handler.
Upon stopping the vehicle, the canine handler discovered seven Mexican nationals hiding in the vehicle – five in the back seat and two in the trunk.
The driver and the front seat passenger were both U.S. citizens from California.
All of the vehicle’s occupants were arrested and the vehicle was seized.
On Sunday afternoon. Yuma Sector Communications was notified by the government of Mexico of a 911 call it had received about a group of the migrants who had crossed the border south of the Foothills and were in distress.
The Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit responded and located the three Mexican nationals, a 21 and 33-year-old male and an 18-year-old female.
They were treated with intravenous fluids and subsequently transported to the Yuma station for processing.
