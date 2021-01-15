For the first time since its inception, Midnight at the Oasis will not be held this year.
The Caballeros de Yuma, the organizer, said members were “saddened” to announce the cancelation of the 2021 Midnight at the Oasis Festival, which had been slated for March.
The Caballeros, in a press release issued Thursday, said that while the planning of the 29th annual festival had been ongoing, the organization felt that the event must be canceled due to increased cases of COVID-19.
“While every indication showed that our patrons, entrants and sponsors were behind our efforts to hold the event in March, we decided it would be prudent at this time to safeguard everyone’s health,” said Travis Smith, chairman of the event.
“We determined that canceling the event for this year is the right thing to do to avoid contributing to the coronavirus spike that currently has given the state of Arizona the highest infection rate in the world,” Smith added.
While plans were underway for the event with extensive measures in place, the uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision to cancel.
“We appreciate the support we have received from the City of Yuma regarding this decision,” Smith said. “We were widely praised for the safety protocols we put in place for our recent fall events, and we wanted to be able to provide patrons and participants the same safe environment and great Caballeros de Yuma experience during Midnight at the Oasis.”
The Caballeros held two events in November, which the organization said proved that returning to live events safely is possible. “The organization went to great lengths to safeguard the health and safety of guests at those events,” the organization noted.
However, Smith added, due to the restrictions in place and the sheer size of the event, “we determined it would be in the best interest of the safety of the community, the entrants, and the patrons to cancel the event given the current risk to all.”
An aspect of MATO that many people look forward to is the car raffle. The 1937 Ford Humpback set for raffle this year is temporarily on hold. It will take place at a later date. Updates will be posted on social media and the Caballeros website.
The weekend car show attracts nearly 1,000 cars and 30,000 patrons, making it one of the largest car shows in the desert Southwest. With a “Show and Shine” held daily Friday through Sunday and concerts on Friday and Saturday night, the annual festival is beloved by many throughout the community.
The event also raises a lot of money for local nonprofits. Annual donations to organizations that help assist the Caballeros during the event topped $85,000 in 2020 just before the pandemic hit.
The event is also the largest fundraiser of the year for many of the nonprofits that provide food to the patrons.
The loss of the event this year will be tough on many, said Rodney Short, this year’s El Presidente. “We had hoped that all the challenges of 2020 would have been behind us by now, but with the recent surge and delays in the vaccine, 2021 is not getting any easier,” Short said.
“We hoped to give our community another great event as the Caballeros always do, but with the restrictions required to hold an event at this time, we felt we would be doing a disservice to our patrons, participants and sponsors if we were to try and hold the event,” Short added.
The Caballeros thanked past sponsors, noting that without them, Midnight at the Oasis could not be held annually for the community. The organization plans to come back with a version of the festival in 2022 “that you will not want to miss.”
Currently, the organization has no plans to alter the rest of its 2021 schedule, which includes the Annual Yuma Territorial Marathon and Half-Marathon on Jan. 30, Bull of the Desert Strongman event on Feb. 13, a flag-raising ceremony on July 4 and Tacos and Tunes on Sept. 24-25.
For more information on these events, go to http://www.caballeros.org and/or follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.