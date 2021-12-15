Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Caballeros de Yuma still managed to hold some of the events that the community has come to love and expect.
In 2020, the local service organization held a virtual July 4th Flag Raising Ceremony, Colorado River Crossing Hot Balloon Festival and a “COVID-friendly” Yuma Territorial Marathon Half Marathon, while other events had to be canceled.
“Many adjustments were made, sometimes up to a day before an event, all the while trying to keep our community safe,” Caballeros El Presidente Mike Mendez said.
He recently presented the organization’s annual report to the Yuma City Council. The organization was founded 1962, before many of the current members were born, including himself, as he noted.
“Some of our founding members are still very active in the organization today. This is a testament to the commitment, dedication and pride that our members have for the organization and the Yuma community,” Mendez said.
“Since its existence, the Caballeros de Yuma has worked for the betterment of the youth and the community and all have worked as bastions of this fine city.”
None of the efforts would have been successful without the support of Yuma and Yuma County, he added.
Mendez explained that over the years, the council directed the Caballeros to assist and support the efforts to bring community events to Yuma, many of which have gained national recognition.
He expressed appreciation to city staff and the Police, Fire and Parks and Recreation departments for helping to bring the events to fruition.
However, the pandemic still had a huge impact on the organization. Mendez noted that the “devastating impact” across the world and nation trickled down to Yuma in many ways, including lives lost, overworked staff and closure of businesses. The Caballeros were also affected.
“The years of planning, creating and promoting our achievements were threatened in a blink of an eye,” Mendez said.
The Caballeros de Yuma, known for putting on quality fundraising events in town, had to relearn how to create safe events “to help the community get past this epidemic while trying to regain some normalcy of life alive,” he noted.
Before the stay-at-home orders hit in 2020, the Caballeros held the Midnight at the Oasis in March. The car show, festival and concert event, one of the all-time favorites in the community, allowed the group to donate more than $75,000 back to the community.
In the previous fiscal year, the Caballeros gave back $144,000 in donations and scholarships.
For 2021, the community gave $26,000 in donations and scholarships, which Mendez described as “significantly smaller.”
However, since 1962, the organization has donated $3.8 million, with about $600,000 directly to the city through improvements to facilities.
Another contribution, which has no number, is the help Caballeros provide to other organizations. “Without the community events, our local sponsors and organizations would not be able to help support numerous local causes and other organizations to ultimately improve the quality of life in our great community,” Mendez said.
The Caballeros have been getting back into the swing of things, most recently with the successful 31st Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival and Evening Glow and the Ken and Betty Borland Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting Ceremony.
In 2022, the organization is looking forward to putting on many of the traditional events, such as the Yuma Territorial Marathon and Half Marathon in January, Bull of the Desert Strongman Competition in February, the “favorite” Midnight at the Oasis in March and Tacos and Tunes in September.
“More than anything, we’re ready to get back, ready to help many organizations that depend on our support,” Mendez said, adding that members donate thousands of hours to plan and organize the events.
“The Caballeros de Yuma is proud of its history and service and commitment to the community,” he said. “We sincerely extend our thanks and gratitude to the city of Yuma for its continued support and partnership. It’s our desire to continue to provide quality events and contribute to the improvement of quality of life.”
He also expressed his gratitude to the council and city departments and staff for their continued support. He said the Caballeros look forward to many more years of partnership and continued commitment to the “great community we call home.”
Likewise, Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon thanked the organization. “We really appreciate everything you and all of your team at the Caballeros have done, everything that you’ve partnered with the city,” she said.
“Our community is grateful for all of the events and the scholarships and everything that you have presented for us. We couldn’t be doing a lot of this without you guys and your support. So thank you very much for that,” McClendon added.