The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a California man died Sunday after an ATV accident in the desert near Fortuna Road and County 9½ Street.
At approximately 6:50 a.m. that morning, deputies responded to the location, which is on State Trust Land, in response to a report of a single-vehicle collision.
The initial investigation revealed that a blue 2004 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle was traveling south through the desert at a high rate of speed.
The driver then lost control of the vehicle and was thrown from it after colliding with a sand embankment.
The driver of the Yamaha, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Johnson, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The case remains under investigation, and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the website www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
