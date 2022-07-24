The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is hosting an art contest for all ages. Participants are invited to create art pieces on the theme of “Conserving Water in Yuma.”
The deadline for submissions is July 31. Winning pieces will be displayed at the Colorado River State Historic Park.
Only paper artwork will be accepted. Each person may submit one piece of artwork. Art pieces may be mailed or dropped off to Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, 180 W. 1st St., Suite E, Yuma, AZ 85364. Digital copies may be submitted to the email address below.
There will be first-, second- and third-place winners for all age groups. The age groups are as follows: 2-8, 9-13, 14-18 and 19 and older.