Yuma’s fifth-graders have a chance to earn $529 to save for education and all it takes is 350 written words.
The AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan and the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office are opening up the statewide essay contest again to ask fifth-graders: “What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?”
A total of 20 winners will be selected from across the state and receive $529 for opening a new or existing AZ529 Education Savings Plan. Fifteen of these winners will be one winner selected from each of Arizona’s counties and since AZ529 has reported no entries for Yuma yet, the odds are favorable for local fifth-graders to enter.
“Our young students are the future of Arizona,” said Treasurer Kimberly Yee. “This essay contest gives students an opportunity to highlight their aspirations for the future and think about how they will achieve their dream job with a plan for education. Families are setting up their child’s future when they begin saving for education with an AZ529 Plan. We are excited to bring this essay contest to students across our great state.”
Per its press release, the AZ529 Plan has been providing education savings plans since 1999 and has helped accumulate $1.9 billion in tax-deferred savings. AZ529 describes it as a tax-advantaged approach to setting money aside because “Arizona residents can receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax deduction for contributions made to an AZ529 account each year, of up to $2,000 per beneficiary or $4,000 per beneficiary depending on filing status.”
The funds earned over time remain tax-free when used for a wide variety of covered educational expenses, and friends and family members can also add to a child’s AZ529 Plan at any time and earn the same tax benefits for themselves.
The essay contest aims to increase awareness of this savings plan. AZ529’s hope is that another generation of students can save for their education and reap the benefits. Since Yee declared September AZ529 College Savings Month in honor of the national observance, the contest is a timely opportunity for students to reflect on the futures they want to save for.
As a bonus, winners will be honored by Yee during a special ceremony at the State Capitol in October.
To enter, students must answer the prompt question with a minimum of three paragraphs and a maximum of 350 words. Per AZ529, “the more creative, unique and thought-provoking, the better!”
All entries must be submitted either online to az529.gov/essaycontest or through direct mail. Entries must be received by Oct. 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. (MST). In all, more than $10,500 will be distributed to 20 students to assist in saving for their educational plans beyond high school. Parents or guardians of the winners will be responsible for setting up an AZ529 account if an account does not already exist.
