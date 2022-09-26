Yuma’s fifth-graders have a chance to earn $529 to save for education and all it takes is 350 written words.

The AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan and the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office are opening up the statewide essay contest again to ask fifth-graders: “What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

