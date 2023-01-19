Off-roaders and lovers of the outdoors are in luck. This Saturday, Jan. 21, will bring the annual Off-Road and Outdoor Event to the Yuma Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With local vendors, raffle prizes and informative presentations, the event has plenty to offer Yuma’s rugged explorers.

The event is free to the public and brought to Yuma by the Yuma Sun, Country Club RV, Cars & Carts, Weld Like A Girl, Mr. G’s Mexican Food, Liberty Motorsports, Martinez Lake Resort, M&M Off-Road, EcoEnergy Solutions and Fast Metal.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you