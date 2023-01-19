Off-roaders and lovers of the outdoors are in luck. This Saturday, Jan. 21, will bring the annual Off-Road and Outdoor Event to the Yuma Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With local vendors, raffle prizes and informative presentations, the event has plenty to offer Yuma’s rugged explorers.
The event is free to the public and brought to Yuma by the Yuma Sun, Country Club RV, Cars & Carts, Weld Like A Girl, Mr. G’s Mexican Food, Liberty Motorsports, Martinez Lake Resort, M&M Off-Road, EcoEnergy Solutions and Fast Metal.
Yuma Sun Events Manager Stephanie Daniels explained that the event is meant to bring off-roaders and trail enthusiasts together so that they can access more information and ask questions. The presentations, specifically, will be offering useful knowledge for those going on trails, including JC Sanders with the Arizona Peace Trail, Shanen Aranmor with Weld Like a Girl, and Daniel Grooms with Red Cloud Mine.
“The people that are coming down to do the Peace Trail talk are coming from Quartzsite,” Daniels noted. “We even have people coming down from Parker and Blythe so that they can learn some more information. … The gentleman (Daniel Grooms) from Red Cloud Mine is going to be doing his presentation talking about the gems that are out in his mine area, and he also knows information about the Peace Trail and he helps off-roaders when they’re doing things. Like if they break down, he’s always around the hill.
“I think it’s a great way for people to learn some things. We have Shanen from Weld Like A Girl: She’s able to help people learn how to do different things like if you’re broken down, give you a way to get you back going if it’s possible.”
Daniels added that over 500 people had attended the previous year’s talks, so she’s observed that “it’s something that intrigues people. It is something that we want people to come out and take advantage of. It is something that we want to help continue to grow each year. We want them to be able to have fun and get knowledge!”
Country Club RV will be presenting its newest RVs, fifth wheels and toy haulers while Liberty Motorsports will be presenting its newest UTVs and ATVs. In addition to off-road and outdoor vendors, Mr. G’s will be selling food for when the hankering for a meal hits.
“Obviously Mr. G’s is one of the greatest people to have out there because they got great tacos and burritos so you know that’s great people serving great food!” Daniels raved.
Doors open at 9 a.m. with the first presentation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event will run until 1 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr.
“We want everybody to come out, relax, enjoy, listen to the presentations, see the people, visit with the vendors and just have fun,” Daniels concluded. “We’re going to have raffles. We’re going to do like a little Peace Trail run where they go around and they visit with them to win prizes and things. So I think it’s one thing that everybody is going to be able to enjoy!”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.