Saddles of Joy took a brutal hit from the storm on Saturday, but Executive Director Susan Solstice affirms the nonprofit will build back better.

“The organization has been around, the facility’s been around 20+ years, so we’re not going to let this one defeat it,” she said.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

