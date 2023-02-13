Camp Inferno, which provides female teens a hands-on experience into the duties of a firefighter, is open for enrollment.

The goal of Camp Inferno is to offer a real-world experience where young ladies are encouraged to challenge themselves on numerous physical and mental firefighter tasks in a controlled setting. Participants will develop fellowship, respect for others, self-assurance, and leadership skills over the course of one full day and two evenings.

