Camp Inferno, which provides female teens a hands-on experience into the duties of a firefighter, is open for enrollment.
The goal of Camp Inferno is to offer a real-world experience where young ladies are encouraged to challenge themselves on numerous physical and mental firefighter tasks in a controlled setting. Participants will develop fellowship, respect for others, self-assurance, and leadership skills over the course of one full day and two evenings.
Live firefighting, repelling and ladder climbing are just a few of the fun activities planned in a tightly controlled setting to ensure safety.
Camp Inferno will provide T-shirts and gift bags for campers and will issue turnout gear for their use. Snacks will be provided. On Friday, participants will enjoy a pizza dinner with a campfire and s’mores, and hamburgers for lunch on Saturday.
Participants must commit to attending for the duration of the program. All Camp Inferno activities will take place at the Public Safety Training Facility, 3575 S. Avenue 4E on the following days and times:
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4 to 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, 4 to 8 p.m. (dinner will be provided).
Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. (sharp) to 6 p.m. (lunch will be provided).
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/45dyda6b for women and girls ages 14-19 and enrolled in school. Cost is $30 per student. Space is limited. Parents must fill out and sign the official form, which is also available at the Parks and Recreation office at City Hall, 1 City Plaza in downtown Yuma.
For more information, please contact: