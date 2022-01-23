SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Campesinos Sin Fronteras (CSF) endorsed and strengthened its collaboration with the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) by allocating funds from the Thrive program (Prospera) to continue activities and programs that benefit students.
On Wednesday, representatives from CSF presented a $50,000 donation to GSD for programs and activities coordinated between Thrive and San Luis Middle School and Southwest Junior High.
In addition to covering the costs of educational talks, activities, community service, and participation in CSF youth programs, the funds help provide sports uniforms for schools and sponsor student participation in Parks and Recreation programs.
“We have seen the need to support students in the social and emotional aspects. We are blessed to have these programs where students feel very comfortable talking about their needs and find incentives and activities that are brought with the program,” said Maryela Saucedo, principal of San Luis Middle School.
Luis Reyes, director of Southwest Junior High, highlighted that Thrive contributes with tools that help prepare students for a good transition to the next academic level.
“It is extremely important to bring opportunities that young people have in their transition to high school, which is a very challenging time, but having these tools will be very beneficial for them,” he said.
The Thrive program has reached nearly 800 students from the two GSD middle schools and San Luis High School, offering them tools and activities for their physical well-being and emotional health and leadership development, as well as participation in community service projects.
The donation consists of resources from a federal grant of almost $1.4 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the program.
The presentation of the funds was headed by Emma Torres, executive director of the CSF, and by Lizette Esparza, superintendent of GESD, and witnessed by members of the boards of directors of both organizations, by program staff, and by students who have benefited from Thrive.