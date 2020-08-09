SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A social service agency serving south Yuma County has received a federal grant of more than $1 million to be used over three years in a program to curb teen pregnancy and promote adolescent health.
Somerton-based Campesinos Sin Fronteras is among 49 governmental agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations around the nation that are splitting $56.3 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The money, distributed through an initiative of the federal agency that it dubs Optimally Changing the Map for Teen Pregnancy through Replication of Programs, is intended to be used to re-create programs previously shown effective in fighting pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases among teens and in promoting healthy growth.
Campesinos Sin Fronteras, which provides health, education and other services for farmworkers and low- to moderate-income families in the south county, was notified June 30 that it was getting a grant for $1.04 million to be used over three years to implement programs for young people in San Luis between the ages of 14 and 19.
Emma Torres, Campesinos’ executive director, said the organization was picked for the grant because it serves an area identified as a low-income and one where the money can help “achieve systematic changes that help young people and offer them better opportunities for development.”
She said Campesinos will use the money to establish Thrive, a youth development program that will collaborate with the Gadsden Elementary School District, San Luis High School and San Luis City Hall.
Thrive will bring together elements of previous Campesinos initiatives, among them Your Future, Your Decision, a program that sought to promote healthy lifestyles among young people, and Campesinos’s Institute for Youth Leadership, as well as prior programs designed to reduce rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.
As part of its curriculum, the Thrive program will push its teen participants to volunteer with local nonprofit and charitable organizations and to take leadership roles in the community.
Torres said the Campesinos’ goal for the program is to serve more than 1,000 youths in each of the three years. Because of the pandemic, they will initially take part in the program via the internet, she said.