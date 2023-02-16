Aggravate, apron, incentive, attendee, brochure, mergers, traction, commonwealth, flitch, abridged, statelets, assemblage, inverse, geography, fraternize, totalitarian, anarchy, villainous and disseminate. Spell these words and you might just have what it takes to win the Yuma County Spelling Bee like 8th-grader Daniel Renteria of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School did.

On Wednesday morning, 49 of Yuma’s brightest spellers congregated at Arizona Western College’s Schoening Conference Center for a chance to win the bee and advance to the Arizona Spelling Bee.

