Aggravate, apron, incentive, attendee, brochure, mergers, traction, commonwealth, flitch, abridged, statelets, assemblage, inverse, geography, fraternize, totalitarian, anarchy, villainous and disseminate. Spell these words and you might just have what it takes to win the Yuma County Spelling Bee like 8th-grader Daniel Renteria of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School did.
On Wednesday morning, 49 of Yuma’s brightest spellers congregated at Arizona Western College’s Schoening Conference Center for a chance to win the bee and advance to the Arizona Spelling Bee.
Rounds two through four had seen the majority of eliminations. While some misspelled words included ‘meteor’ and ‘erase,’ others had been trickier: ‘Alhambra,’ ‘Ayurvedic,’ ‘chiasmus,’ ‘Spandau’ and ‘winnow.’
Despite the many eliminations, however, county spelling bee officials were quite impressed by how long students lasted and the words they could spell.
“I was incredibly impressed with the ability of so many of these contestants and the fact that third place was won by a fourth grader was pretty awesome,” said Nancy Blitz, pronouncer for the bee. “I couldn’t believe how far they went! That was 13 rounds, I kept track. I think we went further this year.”
Indeed, many students survived elimination through the later 13 rounds. Ishan Nathan, a 4th grader from Gowan Science Academy, took third place having spelled words like ‘laconic,’ ‘crestfallen,’ ‘convection’ and ‘radium.’ Rogan Colburn, a 6th grader from Wellton Elementary School, took second place having spelled words like ‘dividends,’ ‘sanctions’ and ‘ballast.’
The bee was finally won after Colburn tripped over ‘evocative.’ Renteria spelled both ‘villainous’ and ‘disseminate’ in order to be pronounced champion. Swiftly after, he was given a plaque and Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Hurt congratulated him with a high five.
Renteria’s feeling immediately after winning? “Nervous!” he exclaimed. He added that he hadn’t been doubtful of the words he had been given but there were a few words for other students that he’d been a little less certain of.
Renteria isn’t new to the spelling bee or winning it, however. He took first place at county last year, too, and participated in the Arizona Spelling Bee.
“What I learned from there was probably to learn the definition of each word as well,” he said.
During Wednesday’s competition, he regularly asked the pronouncer for additional information about the word he was given. Contestants are traditionally able to ask for alternate pronunciations, definitions, language of origin and an example of the word used in a sentence. Asking for this type of information can provide students with extra clues on how the word might be spelled if they don’t already know.
In addition to asking for more information about the words, Renteria made sure to start studying in December when the Scripps National Spelling Bee study guide was handed out at school.
“You have to study from, like, right when the list is revealed if you want a chance of winning the national spelling bee,” he said.
The student, a lover of history, has plenty of excitement in his future with his high school freshman year quickly approaching but for now, he’ll be focusing on winning the state spelling bee and hopefully, advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
