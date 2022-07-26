After a complete culvert failure, the Yuma County Water Users Association will reconstruct the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Central Main Canal and Main Drain crossings, both located on County 15th Street at Avenue F½, next month.
The Board of Supervisors approved an estimated cost proposal of $205,543 from the YCWUA for the reconstruction project.
Public Works has closed off County 15th Street between Avenue G and Avenue F while the reconstruction occurs, which is scheduled for early August.
The YCWUA contacted the county’s Engineering Department regarding the culvert failure of the Main Drain crossing. The north half of this crossing is in the county’s jurisdiction, while the south half is in Somerton. The city has agreed to contribute toward half of the cost to reconstruct the drain crossing.
The proposal calls for replacing the culvert crossing made of old corrugated metal pipe with a concrete pipe that has a significantly longer lifespan, according to a staff report.
During a site visit, county staff noted that the Central Main Canal irrigation crossing, which is located just east of the Main Drain crossing, has a very narrow roadway clearance of 30 feet from headwall to headwall. This crossing was installed back in 1949, the report stated.
The association suggested that it could replace this crossing and extend the headwall clearances while working on the drain crossing, providing cost savings since crews would already be working in the area.
The YCWUA proposed supplying, installing and constructing the crossings for $277,329 for the Main Drain crossing and $133,757 for the Central Main Canal reconstruction, a total of $411,086.
The county’s 50% share would be $205,543. If Somerton wishes to only reconstruct the Main Drain crossing at this time, the county’s share for this crossing would be $138,665. However, city staff has indicated that they want to proceed with replacing both crossings, pending council approval.
To keep costs down, Yuma County Public Works will provide traffic control.
In other action, the supervisors distributed $9,237 in community funding from the Quechan Indian Tribe to the Yuma Community Food Bank. The food bank’s mission is to “relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for children and families through Southwest Arizona.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi expressed appreciation to the Quechan. “I would like to personally thank them very much for their contribution of $9,237.02 that will be going to the Yuma Community Food Bank. Our Yuma Community Food Bank during the summertime is not only short on volunteers, but it’s short on foodstuffs as well. So with this contribution of over $9,000, it will really positively impact the well being of those who have to utilize or do utilize the Yuma Community Food Bank,” she said.
The supervisors also gave a thumbs up to the $168,000 purchase of a new 2023 Freightliner water truck from West-Mark and declared a 2001 Peterbilt water truck as surplus and authorized staff to auction it off.
The new 4,000-gallon water truck will be used by Public Works for dust control, maintaining shoulders, washing equipment and cooling down crack seal material. The old water truck is 21 years old and no longer cost-effective to operate due to extended downtime for repairs and tracking down obsolete parts, noted a staff report.
The supervisors also authorized the purchase of a new Caterpillar M316 wheeled hydraulic excavator from Empire Southwest for no more than $386,000.
Public Works requested the excavator for its waste management operations. Staff noted that this specialized equipment will help ensure that transfer sites “have the adequate equipment to safely and effectively complete tasks.”
The new equipment is expected to reduce the number of safety incidents, save in fuel costs by compacting waste materials and reduce the cost of current equipment repairs due to the undersized equipment currently being used.