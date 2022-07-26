After a complete culvert failure, the Yuma County Water Users Association will reconstruct the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Central Main Canal and Main Drain crossings, both located on County 15th Street at Avenue F½, next month.

The Board of Supervisors approved an estimated cost proposal of $205,543 from the YCWUA for the reconstruction project.

