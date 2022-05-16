A candidate for Yuma City Council was bumped from the ballot after his petitions were challenged in court and several signatures found invalid.
Branden Freeman, in his first run for public office, will no longer be on the ballot after Yuma County Superior Court Judge Larry Kenworthy ruled that 22 of the 241 signatures he submitted were not registered voters and/or invalid, leaving him 21 short of the 240 signatures required by state law.
“Yes, unfortunately, I was removed from the ballot. This was my first time running for public office, and it’s been a great experience. I am looking forward to continuing my service on the Planning and Zoning Commission,” Freeman said in a statement to the Yuma Sun.
Russ Jones, chair of the Yuma County Republican Party, challenged Freeman’s petitions in court. Yuma elections are nonpartisan, and no affiliations to political parties are disclosed.
“He was, from what I recall, one of the first council candidates to take out a packet for the election. There are a plethora of candidates still remaining,” Jones explained. “However, of them, only Mr. Freeman turned in petitions containing only one more signature than required for the minimum to be eligible to run for office.”
After visiting the City Clerk’s office and viewing the petitions, Jones purchased a copy “because I could visually see problems with several,” he noted.
“The office of Yuma City Council is a critical one, and further, one that provides very little compensation for the hard work and difficult decisions councilmen and councilwomen have to make every week. I believe we need serious candidates to do a thankless, difficult and undercompensated job for the citizens of Yuma,” Jones added.
However, Freeman, an independent, said he gathered plenty more signatures, but after personally “combing” through them, he recognized that some were not valid and discarded them before turning them in. At that point, he thought he still had enough signatures.
Freeman said he found it suspicious that his petitions were the only ones pulled and that he was the only candidate challenged in court. “They didn’t even look at any other candidates,” he noted.
“The whole thing was just very odd. I think the way it came about was very odd. I got a phone call prior to the lawsuit asking me if I would resign before they actually filed. So I think they were trying to intimidate me.”
Freeman did not name the person, but said it was someone from the Republican Party who called and told him about the possible lawsuit.
“They were actually asked to be the plaintiff in the case, instead of having it be Russ Jones. I don’t think they wanted it to look like it was the Republican Party. They tried to get somebody else to be a plaintiff in the case and they said no. Then they called me and they were supposed to ask me if I would resign, that they wouldn’t file,” Freeman said.
Jones insisted that he acted as a private citizen, not in an official capacity. “First, the challenge was my own decision and no one else. The cost came out of my own pocket,” he said. “The Republican Party is in no way involved.”
Jones also denied trying to intimidate Freeman into withdrawing from the race. “Not being personally acquainted with Branden and concerned that my challenge might be construed as politically motivated, I reached out to a friend, who contacted Branden, to give him the opportunity to step down and not run. Apparently, no good intended deed will go unpunished,” Jones said.
Freeman said he believes the challenge might be a “personal vendetta” due to his sexual orientation. “I heard from three different people that they don’t want a gay person on the council, and that’s why they challenged me,” he said.
But Jones said that Freeman’s sexual orientation had nothing to do with it. “I only became aware of Branden’s political affiliation or his social orientation until after I filed. Neither issue is relevant to the reason I challenged his petitions. It’s unfortunate, he is deflecting rather than admit he simply did not get the required number of valid signatures necessary to run for council. It’s as simple as that,” Jones said.
“I encourage Mr. Freeman to try again in the future, but to certainly take the effort much more seriously. I met him briefly in court, which unfortunately is the only avenue open to citizens wishing to contest petitions and think he’s a nice young man. I wish him well for the future,” Jones added.
Freeman thinks he had valid arguments for getting the case dismissed, but he chose not to contest the challenge or appeal the decision to the Arizona Supreme Court.
“I didn’t think it was worth my time and energy to worry about it,” he said.
He’s still determined to serve the community. “It’s not going to stop me. I plan to run for another office,” Freeman said.
However, he’s not sure if he will run for a council seat again. “Let’s see how the political landscape is in two years,” Freeman noted.
Freeman hasn’t decided which public office he might next seek, but it might be a school board seat or in another capacity where he might make the most difference.
“I might be on the ballot anyway but in a different office,” he noted.
Freeman, a Realtor, said he will stay involved with the city, especially around issues involving affordable housing. He will continue serving on the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission and has submitted an application to serve on the Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission.
The city’s primary election will be held Aug. 2 for the purpose of nominating and/or electing candidates for mayor, three seats on the council and one seat for presiding municipal judge.
Doug Nicholls, the current mayor, is being challenged by Karen Watts, a current council member. Eight candidates remain in the race for the three council seats: Shanna Bowman, an attorney; William Craft, a former council member; Gary Knight, a current council member; Arturo Morales, a banker; Robert Scarborough, a business owner; Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect; and Carol Smith, a nurse educator.
Candidates may be elected to office in the primary if they receive 50% plus one vote among ballots cast. In the event that seats remain unfilled, the general election on Nov. 8 will be used as a runoff election.
Those elected to office each serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Council candidates are not bound to specific districts; seats are held at large.