The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce presented a forum for county candidates as part of the virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” held on Thursday.
During a Facebook Live broadcast, candidates running for positions with challengers fielded questions moderated by Yuma Sun Editor Roxanne Molenar. Videos by candidates running unopposed or unable to attend were given the opportunity to submit videos. John Courtis, the chamber’s executive director, noted that not all candidates took advantage. Those who submitted videos were Tom Tyree, county school superintendent of schools; Darren Simmons, County District 3 supervisor; Tony Reyes, chairman of the board and County District 4 supervisor; and Victoria Morris Clarkson, candidate for county assessor.
Forum participants included incumbent Sheriff Leon Wilmot and challenger Mark Martinez; Judge District 1 challenger Nathaniel Sorenson; and incumbent County Supervisor District 5 Lynne Pancrazi and challenger Page Misenhimer.
The candidates were given the opportunity to introduce themselves. Sorenson said he graduated from Yuma High School, and after attending University of Arizona Law School, he and his wife decided to raise their children in Yuma. He has spent the last 10 years as a prosecutor in the Yuma County Attorney’s Office and previously worked in the juvenile and drugs divisions, in the Justice Court, and currently handles the felony caseload and supervises the misdemeanor unit.
“I have seen many aspects of the criminal justice system here in Yuma. I’m running for Superior Court judge because I believe it will allow me to affect the citizens of Yuma in a positive way,” he said.
Misenhimer said he is new to the political process, but in the 33 years he has lived in Yuma, he’s been involved in many civic boards, including the Humane Society of Yuma, Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Village and Ballet Yuma. He is currently president of Yuma Rotary and has been a member of Los Caballeros for more than 20 years and recently finished a stint on the operating board for Yuma Regional Medical Center.
As president of a public accounting firm, Misenhimer said his business experience gives him a unique perspective and believes fixing the roads and protecting water rights more aggressively are important as well as cooperating among local governmental entities to maximize resources in these “very uncertain times.”
Pancrazi noted that she’s been serving Yuma County for the last 13 years, first as a state representative, then state senator and the last three years as county supervisor. She said her years in the Legislature taught her a great deal. “The four years I served on the senate Appropriations Committee, working on the state budget, really prepared me to become a county supervisor,” Pancrazi said.
She pointed out that supervisors serve primarily as an administrative body and are responsible for the entire county budget as well as overseeing the budgets of all county departments. “Our job is to see that your services and programs that improve your quality of life,” she added.
Wilmot thanked citizens for allowing him the “opportunity and privilege” to serve as sheriff for the last 7½ years. In July, he will have served 35 years with the Sheriff’s Office. “My time and service with the Sheriff’s Office qualifies me as the only candidate with the only unique background, understanding and experience to take the Sheriff’s Office to the next level of service for this community,” Wilmot said, adding, “I have the knowledge, experience and leadership skills and abilities to manage a complex and professional law enforcement organization that is dedicated to our community’s needs. As the sheriff of Yuma County, my promise has always been to this community that is what drives our agency and we continue to be focused on.
His goal is to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable by providing a high profile presence of law enforcement professionals in your neighborhoods and implementing more youth programs that build bridges to our next generation and open those lines of communication.”
Martinez retired as a captain from the Sheriff’s Office after 32 years of service and also retired from the Army Reserves as a sergeant first class after 28 years of service. “I believe both these experiences give me the attributes to qualify me for sheriff of Yuma County. I believe as law enforcement officials, we can improve on the serve and protect,” he said.
Martinez outlined the four pillars of his candidacy: transparency, accountability, education and community. The transparency is having access to him and to the Sheriff’s Office, and accountability means ensuring the safety of the community. His goal is to encourage officers and deputies to improve on their professional careers through education as well as educate the community on what the Sheriff’s Office is doing.
“Our community is our lifeline. It’s our identity and being from Yuma, is who we are,” he added.
Asked about the biggest challenge facing the court system right now, Sorenson noted that the pandemic is making it difficult to hold trials, bring together grand juries, and gather large groups of people to pick a fair jury.
Speaking in a broader sense, he said, the biggest problem facing every judiciary is how to fairly ensure that everyone has a voice in the criminal justice system. “Arizona does a wonderful job listening to victims and giving defendants the opportunity to be heard. By continuing to listen to victims and grant fair access to the court system, we’ll be addressing the biggest issues facing our judiciary,” Sorenson said.
Asked to list the three biggest issues facing Yuma County, Pancrazi pointed to the pandemic and the impact it is having on the sales tax and state-shared revenues. However, she noted, her priorities are making sure that the widening of Highway 95 and fixing roads, which continue to be a big issue due to decreasing gas tax revenues, which mean less HURF funds for road maintenance.
Asked the same question, Misenhimer noted the long-term road system, which he said was “deteriorating dramatically,” in conjunction with the fuel sales tax and the repeated appropriation of HURF funds by the state. He said the county needs a long-term plan that is more aggressive in its positioning with the state. He believes it will take a lot of cooperation between multiple entities with all the other cities in the county.
He also noted that water is a huge issue as the local economy is driven by the agriculture industry and the county has to be much more aggressive in creating a national message around water protection.
Asked about the most important skill for a good sheriff, Wilmot said that the sheriff needs to be engaged with the local community to know what’s needed because what’s needed in South County is not necessarily what’s needed in Martinez Lake or Wellton.
“It’s important that when we bring on officers, they are members of that community, that they have that passion to do what’s right,” so that they can go out to neighborhoods “and do something to improve quality of life for those folks that live in the community and make it safer.”
Asked the same question, Martinez said that communication with staff and the community is key. “We need to build bridges and be diplomatic with the actions we take. We need to get with the community leaders throughout the county and ensure what’s needed throughout the county, including Wellton, Tacna, San Luis, Somerton, not just the city of Yuma.
Misenhimer was asked how he would address the issue previously mentioned. He explained that rural counties need to come together to address the water issue at the congressional level and “not have this fight with Phoenix about water, about building houses, when we need to be feeding the nation, because the nation invested millions of dollars in the community in the water systems and we have an obligation in the nation to protect the food system when we provide 98% of fresh vegetables in the winter.”
To address the “wholly inadequate” HURF fund, Pancrazi said the county needs to get state legislators to start looking at transportation as a statewide issue. She also noted that she serves on the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization and she knows “we don’t get our share of state funding for our roads although we have a huge amount of traffic going to and from California.”
Questioned about the most pressing law enforcement issue, Martinez pointed to transparency and getting ahead of social media when a situation comes up and educating the public and staff.
Addressing the same question, Wilmot noted that the actions of one individual, that abuse of power 1000 miles away, is being felt here when individuals paint a broad brush stroke over all law enforcement. He said that every law enforcement officer he knows agrees that officer was out of line. “In Yuma County, we enjoy a great working relationship with our community,” Wilmot said, adding that the solution is “getting out there with the community and fostering those relationships.”
To view the whole forum, go to the chamber’s Facebook page.
The last day to register to vote in the primary election is July 6. The primary election will be held on Aug. 4, and the general election on Nov. 3.