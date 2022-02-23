Yuma will hold primary and general elections this year, and those seeking office have less than two months to complete their nomination petitions to run for any of the five seats that will be open.
Recent changes in Arizona law have prompted Yuma to change elections for city offices from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.
Additionally, the law expands the time between primary and general elections.
Voters in the city’s primary election held Aug. 2 will nominate and/or elect candidates for mayor, three seats on the council and one seat for presiding municipal judge.
Also, voters would consider any other additional propositions that qualify for that ballot.
Candidates may be elected to office in the primary if they receive 50% plus one vote among ballots cast. In the event that seats remain unfilled, the general election on Nov. 8 will be used as a runoff election.
Those elected to office each serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.
Candidate handbooks are available online at tinyurl.com/2k6wc6w4.
For additional assistance, visit the office of the City Clerk, located on the first floor of Yuma City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
The candidate handbook includes information regarding qualifications for office, key dates and deadlines, the number of valid signatures required, financial disclosure statements and political action committees.
Yuma elections are nonpartisan; no affiliations to political parties are disclosed. Council candidates are not bound to specific districts, and seats are held at large.
The first day for candidates to file nomination papers and other nomination forms is March 7, and the deadline to file nomination paperwork at the City Clerk’s office is precisely 5 p.m. April 4.