A candle caused a fire that destroyed a recreational vehicle Tuesday morning in Somerton.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, said that at about 5:14 a.m. firefighters responded to a report of a trailer at 1054 N. Somerton Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the RV fully engulfed in flames. The sole occupant had escaped the fire.
“A single-wide mobile home was 15 feet away and in danger from the flames,” De Anda said.
Firefighters used the compressed air foam system from the squad truck to start putting the fire out and to protect the mobile home that was endangered by the flames.
An additional fire hose was pulled from the engine truck to finish putting out the fire.
There were no injuries.
The occupant told firefighters that he had lit a candle before going to bed and woke up to smoke and flames.
