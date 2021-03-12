A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine alerted to sealed vitamin and antibiotic medicine bottles containing fentanyl pills at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint Tuesday morning.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 10 a.m. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector’s canine unit referred a Transportes Express shuttle van to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area after a canine alerted to the vehicle.
While in secondary, the canine alerted to a backpack that was located inside the van. During a search of the backpack, agents discovered several pill bottles that were sealed and appeared to be new.
When agents broke open the seals of the bottles to examine the contents they found $24,000 worth of fentanyl pills.
The owner of the backpack, a 16-year-old female U.S. citizen, was taken into custody and the pills were seized. The van and remaining occupants were subsequently released.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.