A Yuma Sector canine on Monday alerted to a vehicle in which one pound of methamphetamine was found hidden in the headrest of a seat.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a Nissan Pathfinder attempted to pass through the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint in California.
Agents assigned to the Blythe station referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area following an alert by K9 Senna.
When agents searched the Pathfinder they found a plastic bag hidden inside of the seat’s headrests that contained one pound of methamphetamine, worth approximately $1,800.
Record checks were conducted on all three occupants of the vehicle, who were U.S. citizens from Blythe.
The checks also determined that the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old male, had an outstanding warrant out of El Centro for a previous drug smuggling attempt he tried at the same checkpoint five months ago.
He was turned over to local law enforcement for the warrant and will be charged for drug-related offenses.
The two other passengers in the vehicle, a 26-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, also had extensive criminal histories with charges related to drug possession and sales.
One of them was also cited in this incident and both were later subsequently released.
