A Yuma sector canine on Thursday alerted to a vehicle at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint in which three Mexican nationals were found hiding in the trunk.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at approximately 7:45 a.m. agents referred a Chrysler sedan to the secondary inspection area due to the suspicious behavior of the driver and passenger.
While in secondary, a canine alerted to the vehicle, and when agents searched they found three Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk of the Chrysler.
A fourth Mexican national was also discovered hiding on the floorboard behind the driver and passenger seat; however, he got out of the car with the driver and passenger.
Agents also found a loaded handgun, and personal use amounts of methamphetamine, narcotic pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens from California, were arrested and the drugs, paraphernalia and vehicle were seized.
The four Mexican nationals were transported to the Wellton Station for further processing.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol added that this recent incident shows that smugglers have no regard for human life and will take whatever measures are necessary to avoid being detected by Border Patrol agents working at checkpoints.
The three adult men were crammed into the trunk of this sedan with little room to move.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.