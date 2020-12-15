A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed out over a pound of fentanyl and personal use methamphetamine Saturday at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 11:30 a.m. a Chevrolet Suburban was attempting to pass through the checkpoint, when a canine alerted to the vehicle.
Agents referred the Suburban to the secondary inspection area to perform a search of the vehicle.
During that search agents found 1.72 pounds of fentanyl pills wrapped in duct tape inside the driver’s shoes.
The driver was wearing modified shoes with hollowed out insoles, which contained the pills, with an estimated street value of $25,000. Agents also found two grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s jacket pocket.
Agents arrested the driver, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen from San Luis. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Task Force took custody of the subject, and seized the narcotics and vehicle.
According to the press release, drug smugglers are driven by the high profitability of the fentanyl drug trade and will use any means to get those drugs through checkpoints and past law enforcement.
“Today, the power of the nose prevented these drugs from moving further into the country’s interior and onto the streets,” the press release noted.
