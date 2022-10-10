The U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Canine Unit has three new members in its pack.
The U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Canine Unit has three new members in its pack.
They are K9 Denis, a 1-year-old German shepard; K9 Sandi, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois; and K9 Aezo, a 1-year-old Malinois/shepherd mix.
All three recently returned to the Yuma Sector from the U.S. Border Patrol Canine Center with their assigned handlers.
Meth seized
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station seized more than 147 pounds of methamphetamine on Monday.
Agents seized the meth, which was worth nearly half a million dollars, following a lengthy tracking operation in the desert east of Yuma.
The backpackers carrying the drugs, however, were able to evade arrest.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Sept. 18-24, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
