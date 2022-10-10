The U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Canine Unit has three new members in its pack.

They are K9 Denis, a 1-year-old German shepard; K9 Sandi, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois; and K9 Aezo, a 1-year-old Malinois/shepherd mix.

