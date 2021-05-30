It’s only through stories passed from generation to generation that some people know of the exploits of ancestors who served in long ago wars.
But thanks to Carmen Gonzales and now her daughter, Diana Ruble, the extended Cano family in the Yuma and Somerton area have not only an oral history but letters and photographs documenting the service of four of their family members in World War II.
Three Cano brothers – Adam, Candelario and Percy – and their nephew Orland recounted their experiences to Gonzales in letters that have become a treasured trove of mementos. On her death, the letters, along with photos of the soldiers during their service, were passed along in recent years to Diana, who preserves them today for future generations.
Longtime Somerton and Yuma residents may be familiar with the service of the Canos, all of whom got their start in the military prior to the war as members of a distinguished Arizona Army National Guard unit that came to be known as the Bushmasters.
Candelario – or “Candy,” as he was known – earned a Silver Star for bravery in action. So did Percy.
But the four also gave up blood fighting for their country. Candy and Percy were both wounded – Percy so severely he was sent home. Adam and Orland did not come back alive.
Gonzales was living in the Yuma area during the time she received letters from her brothers and nephew.
“Dear Sister,” Percy began in one letter sent from the warfront “Somewhere in Sicily” in August 1943.
“We have had a pretty rough ‘picnic’ at times but have always managed to handle the situation. The Squareheads have learned to fear us and we have made them pay dearly for every buddy of ours they have taken,” he wrote.
“Squareheads” was a term coined by the Americans for German soldiers during World War I and one that endured up to the Second World War.
“They say we didn’t use tactics,” Percy continued, apparently referring to the German defenders on Sicily. “We go after them regardless of their defenses. They also want to know if we ever rest or sleep. Their ‘Gods’ are gradually deserting them.
“Sicily is a great country for the Sicilians,” he added. “They can have it.” Percy found the Sicilians to be friendly and hospitable but “200 yrs. behind time” and with “hardly enough to live on.”
U.S. and British forces had occupied the Sicilian island in preparation for an invasion later that year of the nearby Italian peninsula, in which Percy also took part and distinguished himself.
A staff sergeant commanding a platoon near Anzio, Percy called in an artillery strike practically on top of his own position to stop a much larger enemy force that was poised to wipe out the Americans. His actions earned him a Silver Star, but he was severely wounded in Italy and sent home.
What’s interesting to Terry Fisher, a grand nephew of the three brothers, is that Percy was assigned as an Army cook. Fisher, born after Percy died, could not say how he ended up playing a pivotal role in that battle.
Gonzales heard from Orland, her nephew, in 1943 in a letter written in florid cursive script and sent from the Army’s Camp Carson in Colorado, where Orland was stationed at the time.
“Here’s the set-up,” Orland wrote. “I’ve volunteered for overseas duty again. I don’t know where we’re going or when ... We’re just waiting for orders.”
He added, “I need your help in explaining to Mom. I’ll write to her and tell her. She’ll feel bad about it but please try to make her see it my way.”
Ruble says her mother took it upon herself to manage many of the family’s affairs on the home front. It doesn’t surprise her that Orland would confide in Gonzales with news about upcoming orders he thought would only worry his mother.
Orland went on to fight the Japanese in Burma as part of an Army jungle warfare unit that would gain fame as Merrill’s Marauders.
“To go into Burma, you had to offer your service,” Fisher said. “They wouldn’t pick you, because they told you that there was a 90% chance you wouldn’t come back.”
Orland was killed in July 1944 in Burma. Two months later, Adam was killed in action in Europe.
Candelario led a patrol that destroyed several German machine-gun nests in the waning months of the war, earning a Silver Star. He and Percy returned home, but Percy was killed in an auto accident in Somerton just months after the war ended. Candelario passed away in 2000 at age 87.
“All I remember is the love they had for one another,” Ruble said of her mother and brothers. She recalled the difficulty her mother had coming to terms with the notice from the Army that Adam had been killed. Gonzales sought out Candelario’s help. “She told him, ‘I need to know he is really gone.’ So he went to talk to people (who served with Adam), and he was able to find the marker.”
Fisher, today a Yuma Proving Ground employee who tests ordnance for the military, was born after Adam, Percy and Orland were gone. He got to know Candelario well and has fond memories of spending time at the latter’s home watching sports on TV. Still, there are some gaps in Fisher’s knowledge of the Canos’ wartime service.
“Nobody wants to talk about it, because these were good men that went over there. They were raised to be good. They were poor but they worked hard and they were good. And now they had to go over and kill. And how does that jibe with your family values?”
Not long ago, while over at his aunt Diana’s house to peruse the letters and photographs and other mementos of the Canos’ service, Fisher happened onto something else that was part of their personal effects but had been overlooked until that moment. It was a small metallic square that had fallen on the floor.
“It was Adam’s dog tag. I said, ‘Isn’t that the craziest thing. Why did it turn up there on the floor just when we’re talking about him?’”