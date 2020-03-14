The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a motor vehicle collision with injuries at West County 17½ Street and South Avenue B on Thursday.
Upon arrival on scene Fire Chief Paul De Anda said firefighters from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department found a red Ford Focus, facing north on the east shoulder of Avenue B and County 17½. A white Jeep was on the northwest shoulder of the intersection.
The Ford Focus, which had two occupants – a female driver and male passenger – had damage to its rear passenger side quarter panel. The Jeep sustained damage to its passenger side front end.
The male passenger of the Ford Focus was complaining of pain to his lower back and cervical spine, while the female driver complained of pain to her neck.
Both were placed in modified cervical spine precautions and transported non-emergency traffic to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation. The male driver of the white Jeep stated that he was uninjured.
The driver of the Jeep stated that he was northbound when the Ford Focus came to a stop at County 17 ½ in order to turn.
The Jeep’s driver also stated that his brakes failed and that he was unable to stop when he attempted to do so. As a result, he swerved but was unable to avoid striking the Focus and hit its rear quarter panel.
