A driver crashed his car into an entrance of a department store at an outdoor mall Thursday morning, according to Yuma police.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at about 11:38 a.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle- versus-a-building at 1461 S. Yuma Palms Parkway.
The initial investigation determined that a 60-year-old male, who was driving a 1992 Dodge Spirit, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the west side entrance doors of the Dillard’s.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured and there were no reports of any other injuries.
The crash, however, did cause a significant amount of damage to the west side doors of the Dillard’s building.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, as the man may have suffered from a medical issue, police said.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
