An early Sunday morning vehicle crash sent firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department to South Avenue B 1/2 and County 16 1/2 Street.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m., and when firefighters arrived on scene they found a woman, who was the driver and only occupant, outside her vehicle.
She told firefighters she had been traveling southbound on Avenue B 1/2 at approximately 50 mph when a front tire blew out.
As a result, she lost control of her vehicle, causing her to veer off the road and crash into an empty concrete irrigation ditch.
The woman stated she was uninjured and refused treatment and transportation to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
