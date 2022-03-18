Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a crash on Wednesday in which a vehicle collided into the side of a mobile home.
The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of Farwest Avenue and 34th Street in the Foothills.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a heavily damaged maroon sedan that had driven through a yard and crashed into a brick wall.
Tania Pavlak, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, said after crashing through the brick wall the car went through a second yard and ran into the awning of a neighboring home.
The patient required extrication and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Later that same day, at approximately 7 p.m., Rural Metro firefighters also responded to a report of a trailer on fire in the area of County 18th Street and Avenue B.
Upon their arrival, they found an unoccupied RV fully involved in flames. A nearby vehicle had also caught on fire.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires and keep them from spreading.
They remained on scene afterward to ensure there were no hotspots or flare-ups.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
