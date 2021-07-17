A longstanding partnership between Yuma Union High School District and the Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) has secured a three-year grant for Cibola and Kofa high schools to participate in an innovative research program focused on career exploration and skill-building opportunities in the computer science and cyber security fields.
Nested within CFA’s Arizona Pathways to Prosperity portfolio, the Career Connected Pathways workforce program received funding via the U.S. Department of Education in 2019 to increase education attainment amongst high school students and bolster interest in computer science and cyber security career fields.
“Research shows that college acceleration opportunities like dual enrollment provide students a wide range of benefits that include an increased college- and career-going identity,” CFA Career Connected Pathways project manager Melanie Baca noted during the district’s July governing board meeting.
In a recent publication entitled “A Guide to Arizona’s Workforce System: Roadmap for Next-Gen Talent,” information technology (IT) – which houses both computer science and cyber security – was deemed one of the state’s in-demand industries, posing competitive wages, high growth rates and multiple entry-level opportunities.
“These all contribute to the stability of Arizona’s economy, as well as Yuma’s economy, because IT supports every other business,” Baca said. “These in-demand jobs require knowledge in computers, skills in reading, listening, communication and critical thinking, and abilities like oral and written comprehension and problem solving. IT is seen as not only a career pathway, but also as a critical skill-building opportunity, because all industries need knowledge, skills and ability in IT.”
According to Baca, the Career Connected Pathways project aims to address barriers inhibiting students’ involvement in industry-specific education and career pathways via dual credit opportunities and collaboration across the high school, community college and industry ecosystems; increasing motivation, access, enrollment, support, persistence and attainment in IT-related college and career opportunities; and providing teachers, students and their families with the resources needed to make informed decisions about computer science and cyber security career opportunities.
The program will launch at Cibola and Kofa high schools this fall and continue through 2024, enabling students to explore their “college-and career-going identities” as they relate to computer science and cyber security in 10th grade, with access to peer mentoring in 11th grade and continued dual credit support in 12th grade.
Throughout the three years of the partnership, two schools and Arizona Western College will regularly “collaborate, co-design access to dual credit curriculum, co-deliver support that helps bridge the gap between the distinct cultures of high school and college and attach meaningful, positive measures to demonstrations of successful student learning in these skills,” Baca said.
As a research project, the initiative will measure long-term outcomes such as dual credit and graduation attainment and increased knowledge, interest and skills in computer science and cyber security by both students and educators.
“This is a theory of action,” said YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson. “In education, sometimes things stay in the theory stage and...outcomes are what’s important, not just talk. We expect action and outcome in a relatively short period of time.”
Both Cibola and Kofa are slated to receive an annual $10,000 implementation payment to offset additional time and costs associated with implementing the Career Connected Pathways initiative through 2024.
According to Baca, Career Connected Pathways’ framework and resources “will increase the number of students, especially underrepresented students – students of color and women – that aren’t typically seen in the IT industry, who enter and persist in dual credit courses that prepare students to launch careers in those sectors.”
For more information on the program, visit www.arizonafuture.org/programs/workforce-programs/career-connected-pathways.