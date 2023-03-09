A suspect who allegedly stole multiple vehicles at gunpoint and fired shots at a state trooper during a multi-agency police pursuit died Wednesday in a crash with a semi-truck.
According to Yuma police, the incident started at approximately 7:45 a.m. when deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office took a report for the theft of a water truck and two firearms in the area of Araby Road and County 9 ½ Street.
Then at about 9:12 a.m. Yuma police responded to an attempted carjacking in the 3200 block of East 40th Street, in which a man threatened a 45-year-old woman with a gun and tried to take her vehicle.
“The vehicle would not start and the suspect then fled in the large water truck,” YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin said.
There were no reported injuries in the incident.
From there, the suspect went to AWC where, armed with a weapon, he stole a purple Acura from a 51-year-old faculty member in the Kino parking lot around 10 a.m.
He then fled the scene, leaving the water truck behind. There were no reported injuries.
A short time later, at approximately 10:41 a.m. Yuma police spotted the stolen purple Acura in the area of 16th Street and Pacific Avenue. Officers lost the vehicle in the area of 24th Street and Kennedy Lane.
Somerton police began pursuing the purple Acura northbound on Avenue 3E at 3:57 p.m. after getting a hit on a license plate reader indicating that it had been reported stolen.
“This became a multiple agency pursuit,” Franklin said.
While being pursued the purple Acura took Interstate 8 to Foothills Boulevard, turned back toward Yuma on the North Frontage Road, then headed south on Avenue 8E.
From Avenue 8E the suspect then took the South Frontage east, causing an accident at Fortuna Road.
He then continued back to Foothills Boulevard, west on North Frontage Road then north on Fortuna Road to Highway 95 westbound.
At 16th Street and Pate Drive, the suspect abandoned the purple Acura and fled on foot northbound, where he eventually fired shots at a Department of Public Safety (DPS) vehicle.
The suspect then carjacked another vehicle, a small silver car, in the 2200 block of East 15th Place, by threatening a woman in her 70s with a gun. While he did shoot the gun twice near the woman and her passenger, there were no reported injuries.
The pursuit then continued through the Yuma Palms Regional Center Mall to Giss Parkway down to Avenue B and southward to County 15th Street and Avenue 3E, where the suspect collided with a semi-truck in the intersection.
The suspect, identified as a 44-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. His name has not been released.
“This could have been much worse given the seriousness of the offenses and the time of day the pursuit happened,” Franklin said.
YPD, YCSO, Somerton Police Department, DPS, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations, US Border Patrol and US Marshals were all either involved in the pursuit or assisted with it.