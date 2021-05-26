Investigators from the Rural Metro Fire Department are looking into what caused a carport to catch on fire early Saturday morning.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. Rural Metro firefighters received a report of an outdoor table on fire that was endangering a home in the area of S. Pima Lane.
Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and found flames coming from the carport, which was attached to a home.
According to Fire Chief Tim Soule the fire was extinguished quickly, with minimal damage being done to the home.
There were no reported injuries and the cause is still under investigation.