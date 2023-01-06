carport fire

No injuries were reported from a fire that broke out in the carport area of a home in the 2000 block of East 24th Place Wednesday evening. Four adults and two children were however displaced because the home could not be reoccupied.

 Courtesy photo By YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening.

According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, the house fire was reported shortly, before 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 24th Place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you