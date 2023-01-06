Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening.
Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening.
According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, the house fire was reported shortly, before 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 24th Place.
Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from an outside storage room and carport area of the home.
They quickly knocked down the fire and extinguished it before the fire could spread throughout the home.
There were four adults and two children home at the time of the fire, as well as several pets.
“The occupants were alerted to the fire by neighbors and were able to evacuate safely with their animals,” Franklin said. “There were no injuries.”
The outside storage room and carport area sustained heavy fire damage and parts of the home sustained smoke and heat damage.
The home will not be able to be reoccupied until repairs can be made.
Spokesperson Charly McMurdie said the American Red Cross was contacted and volunteers were sent to assist four adults and two children who were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
