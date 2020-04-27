Arizona Western College’s administrative team is expanding as, in a news release Wednesday, the institution introduced Dr. Diane Carrasco-Jaquez as the new Vice President of Learning Services.
In the position, Carrasco-Jaquez will also act as the college’s Chief Academic Officer, overseeing the “scope, sequence and integrity of academic progress” while ensuring a quality of excellence in every aspect of AWC’s educational offerings.
Carrasco-Jaquez is succeeding retiring Vice President of Learning Services Linda Elliott-Nelson, who will hand over the role June 15.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Diane Carrasco-Jaquez join AWC as the Chief Academic Officer,” said AWC President Daniel Corr. “Her professional experience speaks directly to AWC’s student experience statement and unique needs of the communities we serve. I am certain she will be a strong advocate for our students and their educational goals.”
Following an applicant review process in January and February, an interview via Zoom conducting public forums with faculty and cabinet administration and one-on-one meetings with Corr, Carrasco-Jaquez was chosen from the top five candidates.
According to Carrasco-Jaquez, the selection is an honor and, in the position, she aims to make a difference.
“I truly believe education is the key to opening many doors for anyone who seeks to change their trajectory in life,” she said. “It is the caring spirit and passion for creating a quality student experience that drew me to AWC. Though not a native to Arizona, I am a native to serving a Hispanic community, and I look forward to working with my AWC team to continue making a difference in the lives of the community we serve.”
Carrasco-Jaquez brings with her 22 years of experience in higher education, having served in various roles ranging from tutor to academic dean at Odessa College in Odessa, Texas. Currently, she works with the national organization AVID for Higher Education, through which she trains faculty across the United States in high-engagement practices.
Carrasco-Jaquez holds a PhD in Higher Education Administration and a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from the University of Phoenix, along with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas Permian Basin.