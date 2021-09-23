Yuma police have issued a warning to the community about a nationwide phone scam from 2019 that targets businesses and is being reported locally once again.
At least one company in Yuma has been a victim of the scam, losing more than $1,000. The incident happened on Sept. 14.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin explained that in the scam, a company or business will receive a phone call from a telephone number out of Mexico.
The caller on the phone will claim to be a member of a drug cartel and tell the victim that they are watching the business.
They will then demand money from the business and threaten to send armed men to the company if their request is not met.
“The scammers are instilling fear by posing as a Mexican cartel, which are known to be violent,” Franklin said.
Franklin said businesses need to be cautious of phone calls from unfamiliar numbers, especially ones from out of the country.
If a company does happen to receive a phone call from an unfamiliar number, Franklin says do not provide any personal or financial information, about yourself or the business to the caller.
Also, call law enforcement immediately to report any threatening phone calls.
