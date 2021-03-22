CASA of Yuma County is once again seeking volunteers to advocate for local children in foster care. CASA is acrostic for Court Appointed Special Advocate, and Yuma County has 46 of these volunteers currently advocating for the welfare of individual children and sibling groups.
In Yuma County, there are 147 open dependency cases representing 246 children. Only 63 of these cases – or 107 children – have been assigned to a volunteer.
“We’re not anywhere close to covering all the children that need a CASA,” said CASA of Yuma County coordinator Sandra Garrison. “We just don’t have enough volunteers.”
Individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can apply online at www.casaofyumacounty.org. Applicants must be 21 or older, complete a background check and interview process – including a polygraph – as well as 30 hours of preliminary training and must be available for court appearances, advocating for the welfare of the child(ren) to which they are appointed and providing testimony when necessary.
“The thought of a polygraph can really scare a few people, but they’re only going to ask you the questions that you put on your application and that you talked about during your interview to see that you’re truthful,” said Garrison. “You’re going to be working with the most vulnerable children in our community, and we have to make sure that they are safe.”
Depending on the scope of their cases, volunteers spend an average of 10-15 hours on a case each month, according to Garrison, and are asked to commit to their role until their first case is closed.
Volunteer requirements include a minimum of one visit with their assigned child or children each month, attending all meetings and hearings involving their child and submitting various documents regarding these events within a prescribed time frame and completing 12 hours of ongoing training per year – which have conformed to a virtual format since the onset of COVID-19.
“This is more like a job, because when you become a CASA you actually become an officer of the court and you’re expected to be the eyes and ears of the judge,” said CASA of Yuma County coordinator Veronica Davis. “You’ll have face-to-face contact with those children, sometimes you’ll even have the opportunity to be face-to-face with the parents and talk to them about how we’re going to get their kids back in their home safely – usually that’s the permanency goal, that children will return to a safe, stable loving home with their parents. But it’s not always possible.”
Before signing onto the commitment, the coordinators urge applicants to evaluate how their volunteerism with CASA of Yuma County might fit with the responsibilities of their work and personal lives.
“It’s definitely a tougher type of volunteering, because it has to do with a child’s life, a family’s life and there are a lot of legal ramifications of what goes on with that child,” said Garrison.
For applicants concerned about burnout, the coordinators and peer mentors at CASA of Yuma County work closely with their volunteers to ensure that scenario doesn’t happen. The number of cases a volunteer takes on at a given time is primarily up to their own discretion and desire; some volunteers manage one or two cases at once, others take on a few more based on their availability.
“We do our best to monitor our volunteers and if we feel like someone’s getting overwhelmed or stressed out, help them pull back a little bit,” Davis said. “We don’t want to burn them out; we’d rather have them here for a long time than to have them burn out by doing 10 cases at once. We’re not interested in that at all. We want to make this enjoyable – if that’s a word for an environment like this. We want to make it fulfilling, something that they continue to desire to do.”
For individuals wanting to volunteer their resources but lack the time and bandwidth the commitment requires, there is another way to get involved.
The Yuma Council for CASA Inc. (YCCI) is a nonprofit organization established to raise funds for CASA of Yuma County to fulfill the unmet needs of children in foster care, from everyday basics like clothing and school supplies to educational scholarships and extracurricular and recreational activities.
Donations can be made to YCCI at P.O. Box 903, Yuma, AZ 85366.
The nonprofit can be contacted via phone at 928-246-3034, via email at yumacouncilforcasa@yahoo.com or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/YumaCouncilforCASA.
For more information on CASA of Yuma County, contact the office at 928-314-1830 or contact Davis at vdavis@courts.az.gov.