November is known for Thanksgiving but for CASA of Yuma County (Court Appointed Special Advocates), it’s a time to celebrate another milestone worthy of gratitude: Adoption.

Each year across the country, adoptions take place this month for National Adoption Day and CASA of Yuma County will again be celebrating with children that have now found forever homes this year.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

