November is known for Thanksgiving but for CASA of Yuma County (Court Appointed Special Advocates), it’s a time to celebrate another milestone worthy of gratitude: Adoption.
Each year across the country, adoptions take place this month for National Adoption Day and CASA of Yuma County will again be celebrating with children that have now found forever homes this year.
This time, the celebration takes place Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, located at 2440 W. 28th St. In past years, the event has included character mascots, a visit from the Yuma Fire Department, refreshments and treats, resources and gifts from relevant organizations and even hearings for adoptions to take place at the very same time.
For those looking to celebrate with the families or to connect with adoption and foster care-related organizations, the event will be a prime opportunity to do so and is free to attend.
Per CASA of Arizona, hundreds of children getting adopted across the state will be celebrated but the day is also a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 113,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the U.S.
In many adoption instances, a CASA advocate has been there to support the child along the way and the demand for more help persists. CASA of Arizona reports that on any given day, there are more than 11,500 children and youth in Arizona living in foster homes, group homes, shelters or with relatives due to neglect and abuse. At present, more than 10,000 of these children don’t have access to a CASA volunteer to serve as their voice and advocate for their best interest.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.