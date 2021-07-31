As school age children have less contact with their teachers, school staff and other caring adults during the summer months, the start of a new school year can usher a spike in reports of suspected child abuse and neglect, placing more children in foster care.
According to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Yuma County, as area students have either returned to the classroom or are preparing to do so, the work of its volunteers is essential “now more than ever.”
According to the organization, upwards of 13,500 Arizona children and youth are currently under the guardianship of relatives, group homes, shelters or residential treatment centers due to being removed from their parents’ care.
Of these children, 136 reside in Yuma County and do not have a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interests.
“Being uprooted from their homes and families is scary for these children. We want to make sure they have a consistent, safe adult in their life, a CASA volunteer,” said CASA of Yuma County coordinator Sandra Garrison. “For that reason, we need our community to take action and make sure these children’s voices are heard.”
According to Garrison, CASA volunteers frequently communicate with teachers and school administrators to understand the unique strengths and challenges of children in foster care. Paired with their relationship with the children themselves, these interactions enable CASA volunteers to advocate in the courtroom setting for the welfare of the children they represent and what they need to thrive socially, emotionally and academically.
“Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success,” the organization said.
There are no specific background or training requirements for becoming a CASA volunteer; the opportunity is open to anyone 21 and older who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training. To learn more, individuals are encouraged to contact Garrison at 928-314-1830 or sgarrison@courts.az.gov, or visit www.CASAofYumaCounty.org.