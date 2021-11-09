At CASA of Yuma County, volunteers have a special opportunity to serve as a judge’s eyes and ears and as a child’s voice. Interested folks will have the chance to learn more about volunteering with CASA today at the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Dr., in Conference Room C from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
But what is CASA? An abbreviation for Court Appointed Special Advocates, the program assigns volunteer advocates for children who’ve been abused or neglected. Through building relationships with the children in their cases, advocates ensure children are heard as the courts make decisions on their best interests. The program has existed nationwide since 1971, but has had a presence in Yuma County for almost 30 years.
Veronica Davis, coordinator for CASA of Yuma County, explained to the Sun that the need for CASA is great. According to the studies conducted, children in foster care with a CASA are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, succeed in school and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.
Davis stated that with 38 currently active volunteers, CASA of Yuma County is serving approximately 89 children, but there are still 96 cases with 138 children in need of a CASA volunteer.
“That means we’re serving 45% of Yuma’s kids,” she said.
While children without a CASA still go through the court process and receive care as families attempt to perform the court-ordered services to enable reunification, Davis shared that CASA makes a difference through the constancy it provides children.
CASAs attend all the important events regarding a child, from hearings to school meetings, and visit with the children at least once a month. These visits can be fun like an outing for ice cream or a trip to the park, but Davis noted that the children have come from situations often involving substance abuse, domestic violence, neglect, abandonment and more. As such, the process of providing support can be daunting and emotional.
“Volunteers spend the most time with children,” she said. “They encourage kids to come to court and give them a voice. They recognize needs that must be met.”
Davis said that CASA volunteers don’t need to be experts, but they do undergo training to help them understand the issues that the children they help face.
And while the opportunity is not for everyone, Davis said that those who do volunteer tend to find a lot of fulfillment in the differences they make.
“CASA is an extremely unique and rewarding experience,” she said. “Our volunteers work really hard and they’re committed to seeing the children have successful futures.”
Individuals interested in the opportunity can learn the details of the process in today’s orientation at the library, but anyone looking to help can do so through spreading the word about CASA and donating to the Yuma Council for CASA, Inc., a nonprofit organization that raises funds to provide the unmet needs of the children in the program. Donations to YCCI are tax-deductible and can help cover medical assistance, costs of participation in extracurricular activities, clothing and more.
CASA will also celebrate National Adoption Day at the Juvenile Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 20. Community members can come celebrate the adoptions taking place that day. Informational tables, characters and the fire department will be present.
To learn more about CASA, visit CASAofYumaCounty.org.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.