At the direction of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, the case against the man accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run that eventually led to the death of a pedestrian was dismissed on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Megan Gallagher informed Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey that a mental health evaluation has determined that 88-year-old Hector Contreras is not competent to stand trial.
She added that the decision to drop the charge against him was made after it was also learned that even with treatment, it was unlikely that Contreras could be restored to competency.
“With the deepest, deepest sympathies from the prosecution to the family, the state has no choice but to drop the case,” Gallagher said. “The decision is based on the lawful and Constitutional right of the defendant.”
Contreras, who was represented by attorney Robert Bleich, was charged in October 2021 with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury and has been out of custody after posting a $25,000 bond.
The pedestrian died in June several days before his 42nd birthday, at his parents’ home following multiple surgeries.
The prosecution, contending the pedestrian’s death stemmed from the injuries he initially sustained from being struck, planned to refile a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death against Contreras, but was waiting for the results of the mental evaluation.
The mental evaluation was ordered in May after Bleich informed the court that Contreras, who is blind in one eye, had been diagnosed with early-stage dementia, which could have been a factor in the crash.
The victim’s mother, who was also present at the hearing, addressed the court saying that while she forgave Contreras, she didn’t think what happened was fair.
“He took something from me that was very precious,” the mother said. “Each day that goes by that I don’t see my son is painful.”
Tuesday’s decision also eliminated with any potential restitution that could have been awarded to the family.
The incident happened on Oct. 15 at approximately 9:34 a.m., with Yuma police officers responding to the 1600 block of South 4th Avenue for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that the male pedestrian walking south in the crosswalk on 4th Avenue was struck by a red Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling west on 16th Street.
The vehicle then fled the scene.
The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with critical injuries.
Contreras was located at a residence in Wellton at approximately 5 p.m. with the assistance of Wellton police.