At the direction of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, the case against the man accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run that eventually led to the death of a pedestrian was dismissed on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Megan Gallagher informed Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey that a mental health evaluation has determined that 88-year-old Hector Contreras is not competent to stand trial.

