A crowded court docket for the Yuma County Superior judge presiding over the case of the former Yuma High School teacher charged in connection to luring minors, led to his hearing on Thursday being continued.
When David Robert Hannah appeared before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, with his attorney, who was present telephonically, they were told that a trial date still could not be set.
Judge Nelson, who is presiding over the case, explained that due to the number of trials being held in his court he does have any open dates yet between now and August of next year.
As such, he suggested rescheduling Thursday’s hearing for next month in order to see if any of the currently scheduled trials are resolved through a plea agreement, which would free up space on his docket.
He then scheduled Hannah’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on September 2, for another trial setting hearing.
John Tate, Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, also informed the court that the prosecution has offered Hannah a new plea agreement, which he is currently considering.
Hannah, who remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with three counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor.
He has also been charged with sexual abuse, attempted exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Detectives from the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit took Hannah into custody in the 1300 block of South Avenue B in June 2020.
Yuma police began an investigation into the allegations against Hannah on May 27 of the same year and were able to develop enough probable cause to arrest him.
Yuma Union High School District spokesperson Eric Patten said no sexual contact happened between Hannah and the 16-year-old female victim.
Hannah had been employed with the Yuma Union High School District since 2009 and taught at Gila Ridge High School until 2017.
In 2017 Hannah transferred to Yuma High School and had taught there up until his arrest.
