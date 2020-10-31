The case of the man charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel has been sent back to the grand jury.
When asked to provide the court with an update on the status of the case during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Richard Parks explained that he had initially filed a motion on his client’s behalf to have the case remanded based on the drug charges that had been filed against him.
However, he has since learned that the prosecution was sending the entire case back to the grand jury.
As such, Parks said he was asking for a continuance until the after the grand jury comes back with a new determination on charges.
Parks, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s office, represents 24-year-old Izak Lucero. Lucero has been charged with five felony offenses, which are second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Parks’ request and scheduled Lucero’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Lucero remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. Fourth Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a man now known to be 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot.All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
