The attorney representing a 20-year-old man charged in connection to two armed robberies and a shooting asked for more time to prepare his client’s defense ahead of trial.
Jacob Alijah Allen, who is currently in custody on a $100,000 bond, has been charged with a total of 17 criminal offenses, including six counts of attempted 1st-degree murder.
He has also been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal damage.
Allen is also facing three counts of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to Yuma police, at about midnight Sept. 23, officers responded to two armed robbery calls where the suspect brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The first armed robbery occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in the 820 block of West 32nd Street. The second armed robbery happened at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K at 695 S. 4th Ave.
The two armed robberies appeared to have similar suspect information and similar weapon description. The only description given of the suspect at the time was that he was male.
There were no reported injuries during either of the robberies.
He was taken into custody without incident two days later, on Sept. 25 at approximately 5:33 p.m.
While in custody he was re-arrested and later charged in relation to a shooting that also happened on Sept. 25.
At approximately midnight, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue
The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified suspect opened fire at a residence in that location.
There were no reported injuries and Allen was later identified as a suspect in the case.
In Yuma County Superior Court on Dec. 2, Allen’s public defender asked for a continuance, saying there is still a substantial amount of work that needs to be done in the case.
He added that given the number of charges his client is facing he was also considering file a motion to designate the case as a complex case.
A complex case designation adds 90 to 120 days (depending on if the defendant is in custody or out of custody) to the total maximum amount of time that the prosecutor has to bring the case to trial.
Normally the prosecution has 150 days from the time of the arraignment to take a case to trial.
Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, granted the request and scheduled Allen’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 13.
