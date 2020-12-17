Tuesday’s status hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation had to be postponed yet again, with the attorney representing him telling the court the case will be resolved very soon.
Attorney Josh Cordova, in asking for a 30-day continuance, explained that the prosecutor assigned to the case is retiring and the final terms of a plea deal offered to his client have not been worked out.
He further stated that once a new prosecutor is assigned to the case they will need time to familiarize themselves with it, adding that once that happens they will be able to work out any remaining matters.
Cordova represents Scott Nelson Adams, who has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene material to a minor, both of which are felonies.
Nelson’s hearing last month was also continued, with Cordova telling the court he could not proceed with resolving the case because he had still not received some federal documents he had requested.
He noted the reason the paperwork is important is that under the terms of the plea agreement offered to his client, the minimum sentence he could receive is eight years.
However, based on information that may be contained in those documents, the minimum sentence, if that is what his client is given, might be reduced to five years.
Adams, remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Cordova’s request and scheduled Nelson’s next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. 2021.
Adams was arrested in August 2019 by the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
The victim in this case is under the age of 15. Adams and the victim were not known to each other prior to the contact, which according to Yuma police was made through social media.