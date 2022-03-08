Although COVID-19 cases are significantly down, Yuma County is still at a high transmission level due to the hospitalization rate.
On Monday, Maria Nunez, deputy director of the Public Health Services District, updated the Board of Supervisors on the coronavirus activities in the county.
During the week of Feb. 27 through March 5, 156 positive cases were reported in Yuma County, a rate of 67.8 per 100,000 and a 47% reduction from the prior week.
“So we’re still seeing a downward trend,” Nunez said.
Normally, a rate less than 100 cases per 100,000 population would bring the county’s transmission level down to substantial, in this case the county remains in the high transmission level due to hospitalizations for treatment of the virus.
“One of the reasons is hospitalization admission and ICU bed rates,” Nunez explained.
The county’s data tracking uses hospitalization admissions and the number of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients in that week.
Anything over a 20% hospitalization rate is considered high transmission. Yuma County has a 26.8% hospitalization rate and a 12.4% ICU rate.
“If any of those are high, then that makes us have a high transmission rate. Although our cases are now going down, everything together adds up to where they classify us as having a high transmission rate,” Nunez said.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker dropped Yuma County’s transmission level to substantial following a positivity rate below 10%.
Nunez explained that although the CDC dropped the transmission level, the county will continue to use the data it receives and follow the method it has been using until now, which puts the county’s transmission level on high.
For the week of Feb. 28 through Mar 6, the CDC reported 85 new cases, 55 new hospital admissions and a case rate 39.76 per 100,000 population. The CDC reported an 8.22% positivity rate for Yuma County based on data reported to the agency from Feb. 26 through March 4.
No matter whose data and methods are being used, Nunez pointed out that the overall positive cases continue a downward trend.
“We’re getting there,” she said, adding that the vaccination rate among the eligible population is “very high” at 83%.
The Health Department still encourages residents to continue taking preventive measures, especially those who are immunocompromised.
“Wear a mask in public areas, get your booster,” she said.
Nunez also pointed out that the Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the outlying areas of the county as well as at the department.
Chairman Tony Reyes commended the department for taking advantage of the vaccination opportunities to administer other needed vaccinations. Nunez confirmed that the Health Department is administering vaccines for hepatitis, tetanus boosters and dother shots that people put off or forget to get.
In addition, the Health Department, located at 2200 W. 28th St., continues to offer vaccines from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Walk-ins are accepted. Those who prefer to make an appointment may call 928-317-4550.
Reyes also explained that although positive cases are lower, the supervisors have kept the COVID-19 update on the agenda in case a related virus situation happens and they need to address the situation.
The county recently announced that it would be reporting COVID-19 data once a week, every Wednesday, instead of daily. The county is following the lead set by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which switched to weekly reporting.
The county directed those wanting more frequent updates to the CDC’s Daily Tracker webpage, which includes information from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Visitors to the site will also find many data points that the county update has not shown in the past. The information is the most complete source for the latest COVID-19 data, according to a county news release.
Yuma County reported the first case of COVID-19 on March 20, 2020. “Since that day, many staff within the Yuma County organization have brought you daily reports of the status of COVID-19 in Yuma County. As the numbers continue to decline with COVID in Yuma County, we will use this method of reporting until further notice. Should COVID make a comeback in Yuma County we will reevaluate reporting accordingly,” the county stated.