As the year wraps up in schools throughout Yuma, spring semester wouldn’t be considered complete for many of its middle schools without Yuma ABEC’s DRIVE in the Desert RC vehicle race.

Middle schoolers congregated at the City of Yuma RC Raceway outside the Valley Aquatic Center on Friday, May 12 for a day filled with zooming remote-controlled race cars, food and drink and lots of encouragement from everyone in attendance.

