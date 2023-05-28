As the year wraps up in schools throughout Yuma, spring semester wouldn’t be considered complete for many of its middle schools without Yuma ABEC’s DRIVE in the Desert RC vehicle race.
Middle schoolers congregated at the City of Yuma RC Raceway outside the Valley Aquatic Center on Friday, May 12 for a day filled with zooming remote-controlled race cars, food and drink and lots of encouragement from everyone in attendance.
Students from Castle Dome Middle School, Centennial Middle School, Crane Middle School, Fourth Avenue Junior High, Gila Vista Junior High, Ron Watson Middle School, San Luis Middle School and Woodard Junior High all formed teams and competed for the grand first place title.
Castle Dome Middle School’s “Dark Knight” team took first while its “Friendly Knight” team took second. Crane Middle School’s “No Limit” team earned third.
The event takes place each semester as the culmination of the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition’s (ABEC) DRIVE program module. Standing for Design of Remote Impact Vehicles and Engineering, students learn about the automotive industry as well as physics, engineering and mechanics behind their RC vehicles.
Because of Yuma ABEC’s initiative to encourage career exploration in middle school with the help of business partners, the race had plenty of support. Sponsors included: Bill Alexander Ford Lincoln, Liberty Motorsports, Veregy, AEA Federal Credit Union, Pilkington Construction Co., CENTURY 21’s Donna Knight, RDO Equipment Co., Premier Pools & Spas, STERNCO Engineers Inc., Ed Whitehead’s Tire Pros, Liggett Electrical Services LLC, Gila Ridge Dental, Dick’s Towing LLC, Pioneer Title Agency and Fast Eddie’s RC Hobbies. The City of Yuma and STEDY were also important partners. Swire Coca-Cola and Fresh Taste Catering provided drinks and food.
